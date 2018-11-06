The Saints might have a new receiver on the way.
It just hasn't happened yet.
The team worked out former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant on Tuesday, and while the team liked how he performed, the former All-Pro left town without a deal.
But one could still be coming. The NFL Network reported late Monday the Saints and Bryant were trying to work out a deal. A source later indicated that any decision would not likely come until Wednesday.
The interest in Bryant, 30, comes at a time when New Orleans is struggling to get production out of its receivers not named Michael Thomas.
Ted Ginn Jr. is on injured reserve with a knee injury, and Cam Meredith, who was signed this offseason, hasn't played more than 26 percent of the snaps the last three weeks. He has nine catches for 114 yards with one touchdown.
Rookie Tre'Quan Smith has played the majority of the snaps as the No. 2 wide receiver, and while he has shown promise, the Saints could use another viable option at wide receiver.
Dallas released Bryant in April. The three-time Pro Bowl receiver caught 69 passes for 838 yards with six touchdowns in 2017. His best season came in 2014 when he caught 88 passes for 1,320 yards with 16 touchdowns.
Bryant has battled injuries the last few seasons and appeared to struggle to get on the same page with Dak Prescott. His best seasons came with Tony Romo at the helm, who lost his job to Prescott in 2016.
New Orleans wouldn't look to make Bryant its top option at wide receiver. Thomas has a firm grasp on that role. At best, Bryant would be the second option at wide receiver, and third overall behind running back Alvin Kamara.
The team wouldn't need him to carry the load the way he did in Dallas. He simply would need to add more than New Orleans is currently getting from its other receivers, which currently has been below expectations after investing in Meredith this offseason and drafting Smith.