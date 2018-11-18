“You are what your record is”
The Saints’ last three weeks have been historic, putting up 144 points – the most over a three-week stretch in franchise history. Tampa Bay’s Week One 48-40 win over New Orleans may seem even farther away than the NFL schedule shows.
Like most coaches, Sean Payton isn’t quite in celebration mode yet, and he’s not ready to take his foot off the gas pedal yet, even going for a 4th-and-six from the Philadelphia 37-yard-line where Alvin Kamara scored the Saints’ final touchdown of the game.
But Payton shed some light after the game about how he sees his team.
“You are what your record is,” he said of his 9-1 Saints. “I didn’t say we aren’t pretty good, but there’s a lot of the season left. I’m not down-playing what we’ve done. The guys are in there playing music loud, and if you want me to smile more, I’ll smile more.”