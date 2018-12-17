Cam Newton is ready to "get back" at the New Orleans Saints after getting swept three games to none in 2017.

If you need proof, you can check out the custom cleats the former All-Pro quarterback is wearing ahead of the two teams' first matchup this season.

Newton was spotted by Associated Press photographer Jason E. Miczek before Monday's game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina wearing cleats with a bottle of "Get Back" wine on his left cleat and a snapped broom on his right cleat.

The Carolina Panthers' official Twitter account also tweeted images of the cleats with the caption, "Our QB has spoken" ahead of the Monday Night Football matchup.

The images are direct callbacks to Saints defensive end Cam Jordan's so-called gifts to Newton after the Saints beat the Panthers 31-26 in last season's NFC Wild Card round -- a broom, symbolizing the sweep, and bottle of wine.

While Jordan had a "good chuckle" about the gifts after sending them, Newton did not feel the same way. Last week, he called the gifts "disrespectful" but also noted he and Jordan are on-field rivals.

"I ain't take the pack off, so I'm going to return to the sender if everything gets taken care of the way we know we can do it. And that's all in good fun," Newton said according to the Panthers' website. "I'm ready to return to sender."