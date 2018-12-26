Carolina Panthers' rookie third-string quarterback Kyle Allen has thrown just four passes in his NFL career.

That's 9,779 less than Drew Brees has thrown in his career.

Allen is expected to make his first NFL start on Sunday when the Saints host the Panthers in the Mercedes Benz Superdome for the regular season finale.

“He is smart, he locates the ball well, and I think that quickly we're going to have to watch as much tape on him as possible," said Sean Payton.

Allen, a rookie who played last season at the University of Houston, will be the Panthers' third different starter in three weeks.

The Panthers shut down starter Cam Newton for the season after the Dec. 17 game against the Saints because of a shoulder injury he has been battling all season. Then backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke injured his left elbow in Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons and was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

So now it's on Allen, who completed all four of his passes for 38 yards in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.

"I thought going back to look at those plays (from last week) he made some good decisions, some quick decisions," said Panthers coach Ron Rivera. "He has got a good arm, stands tall in the pocket. One thing he's got to get used to is he doesn't have to turn and walk towards the sideline all the time because we do have the in helmet communication, so he's got to get used to that.”

With not much film on Allen from the regular season, Payton said he will have to look at pre-season film and read draft reports on Allen. But he doesn't expect the Panthers to deviate much from their offense.

"I'm sure there will be some tweaks," Payton said. "Any time you're changing players at that position, there almost always is. At this stage of this season you have to look at the entirety of what they have done offensively."

The Saints, who have already clinched the No. 1 seed and home field advantage throughout the playoffs, haven't named their starter.