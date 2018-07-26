Mark Ingram has the number memorized, regurgitating it with ease when asked if he knew how close he was.
"734?" he responded a bit inquisitively, in case he was a yard or two off.
He wasn't.
The number is important to Ingram.
It represents the number of yards he trails Deuce McAllister on the New Orleans Saints' all-time rushing list. Ingram is currently second with 5,362 yards, just one spot behind McAllister's 6,096.
At some point, in what will be an abbreviated season for Ingram, he likely will surpass the Saints legend who will be in the radio booth calling the play.
"Deuce is the best running back in Saints history," Ingram said. "There have been a lot of ones who have come through here that have left their stamp on this organization. So to be in the same breath or mentioned in the same category as those guys is an honor and a blessing to me."
Ingram knows it won't be easy, especially because he will start the season by serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
But Ingram, entering his eighth season, isn't treating this training camp like a guy who will sit out the first four games.
"He's in shape, and he's out here the getting the reps," said coach Sean Payton. "Obviously he knows what to do. He's been a part of our system for a while."
Ingram was the first one in line during stretching drills on Thursday, the first day of training camp.
He was leading the pack when it was time for the running backs to go from one drill to another.
He was practicing with the starters.
He even danced a little.
"I'm here every day busting my butt, preparing myself to have another great season," Ingram said. "To have my best season of my career, that's my mindset. That's how I work. That's how I'm going to approach it every single day. That's not going to change, because I still want to be the best."
He's coming off back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons. Last year, he made the Pro Bowl, tag-teaming with Alvin Kamara to form one of the NFL's best duos in the backfield.
His goal, he says, is to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark again.
"It'll be more challenging in 12 games, but it's attainable," Ingram said. "I like to believe in myself. I've had 1,000 scrimmage yards four, five years in a row. I want to keep that going. Those are just numbers that you aim for. But at the end of the day I just want to be the best teammate, player I can be and do everything I can to the best of my ability to help us win games."
He should have some extra incentive this season. The former Heisman Trophy winner is in the last season of a four-year, $16 million deal. He's approaching free agency in a time where the league has been reluctant to give lucrative contracts to running backs.
But Ingram is hoping that the 4-year, $60 million contract that Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley signed on Tuesday helps change the market for the position.
"We're (running backs) are a family," Ingram said. "All of us are extremely happy with Todd's deal. He deserves it as offensive MVP last year. They have been trying to devalue the running back position, but running backs are an offensive weapon. Running backs everywhere are happy to see Todd's deal."
Cam Jordan, Ingram's closest friend on the team, has been there for his teammate while he's dealt with the suspension. Jordan expects Ingram will be ready when he makes his season debut Oct. 8 in a Monday night home game against the Washington Redskins.
"When he's geared up and ready to go, we know he'll be ripping and roaring," Jordan said.
Drew Brees could be closing in on the NFL's career passing yards record by the time that Monday night game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome rolls around.
Ingram, meanwhile, will be starting his quest to catch McAllister.
734 to tie him.
735 to surpass him.
"I always have the confidence in myself, but i never thought this would be here, considering how much I have shared the ball in my career," Ingram said. "It's humbling, and I'm going to do everything I can to go get it. "