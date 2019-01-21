Jermon Bushrod is thinking about the future. Being on a San Diego beach in 40 years. As he strolls through the sand, he spots an old but somehow chiseled body with a familiar grin, an 80-year-old man somehow still mustering up the strength to throw a football with his grandkids.

The Saints veteran offensive lineman imagines walking up to an 80-year-old Drew Brees and sharing an embrace before reminiscing on their Super Bowl victory in 2010.

“We can talk about it,” he said. “Now, the only thing you’re going to remember from '18 is the call. You know what I’m sayin’? That’s just human nature.

“You walk together forever. That’s a bond that you share, and that’s the heartbreaking thing, when you really look back at everything that happened yesterday. It’s like, this team deserved that moment, to at least compete in the Super Bowl, and instead, today I’m here having exit physicals when we should be coming in here and celebrating and getting ourselves ready to go to Atlanta.”

But the Saints roster in this current form will never have that chance. Yes, the Saints have under contract a solid, young core of players at a variety of positions, along with Brees, a future Hall of Fame quarterback who is “pretty positive” he’ll return for his 19th season. But they’ll never have the same practice-squad teammates, whose unique skillsets helped New Orleans to a 13-3 regular season and the NFC’s No. 1 seed. They’ll never have the same backups who, at times, flourished in their supporting roles.

No matter how similar it may be, it will never be the same.

“2019 will be a completely different season. It’ll be a completely different team, even if we have the same nucleus,” said Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead. “And we’ll have to attack it as such, starting with offseason workouts, picking ourselves up and going and writing that story for that team.

“This one is over.”

Beyond blocking for New Orleans’ dynamic rushing attack, Armstead said he’ll miss most the moments shared in the locker room, one that operated more like “a playground at times.” There, teammates from all corners of the locker room would battle fiercely in pingpong and indoor basketball or talk trash during video-game battles of Super Smash Brothers or Madden NFL.

“We would be here, get out of meetings at 5 p.m. and be here until 7 or 7:30,” he said. “That’s the thing you’ll miss most when the season ends. This same group will never be together again, and that part sucks.”

And that “group” extends beyond the locker room, too.

“I’ve never been so close to so many guys on a team in my life, and I’m talking college, high school, and I really grew up with guys in high school,” said Saints linebacker Craig Robertson. “I’m talking about guys that genuinely care for each other. Our wives’ Bible study group is huge. No one talks about them behind the scenes, but they’re so close that when we lose, they hurt.

“We had kids crying. That’s how close we are, and we’ve got to find a way to keep that together and keep on moving.”

Player around the locker room — especially those who experienced the Minnesota Miracle a year ago — know you can’t bottle up those emotions. Grieving over a lost football dream is a multi-step process. For some, it had hardly started Monday. For others, the flood gates opened soon after Sunday’s final whistle.

“It’s going to take time, a significant amount of time — if ever,” Armstead said. “It’s different, not even just anger. It’s different because (the loss in Minnesota) was us. … This wasn’t us. The ball’s being delivered to Tommylee, and he doesn’t even get a chance to catch the ball because of a foul. That’s against the rules.

“I’m trying to stop crying, for real. Like a baby. Just thinking about everything in totality, just being so close to actually going to the Super Bowl. From somebody like me, from a small town in Illinois, a small school, and I’m about to go to a Super Bowl? Man, that sh-- is tough. It’s like heartbreaking.

“We battled. We’re all sore, hurting. And it was all for nothing. That sh-- sucks.”

And it’s no easier for a 10-year veteran like Saints punter Thomas Morstead, whose few gray hairs poking out from underneath his baseball cap perfectly match his astute wisdom.

Morstead’s career began with that Super Bowl victory with Brees and Bushrod — the only remaining connections the Saints locker room has to the NFL’s ultimate pinnacle. Since then, he’s experienced a variety of season-ending losses — some wrapping up sub-.500 records, others that ended tragically in the postseason.

But Sunday’s missed pass interference call, with less than two minutes remaining in regulation that could have all but iced the game and sealed a meeting with the Patriots in Atlanta in two weeks, stands alone.

“The loss last year, we felt like we got beat and we didn’t stop them, and as tough as that was as a player, I think you can handle that,” Morstead said. “This just feels a little dirty.

“I know the refs in general, they don’t want to throw the flag right there. They’re looking to not throw the flag. They don’t want to be the reason. They don’t want to impact the game, but on the flip side of that, they can impact the game by keeping it in their pocket when it should have been thrown.”

Morstead and the rest of the Saints who returned from 2017 somehow overcame the bitter defeat of a year ago and found the proper timeline to mourn, refocus and hone in on the 2018 campaign, having come so close to a Super Bowl berth. But the veteran knows replicating that same 53-man recipe, with several moving pieces involved, will be no easy task this offseason. The team’s narrow window for adding another Lombardi Trophy to the résumés of Brees and coach Sean Payton gets even tighter.

“The toughest part about this game is the emotional investment, to lay it on the line every week, and then when it’s over, I think it’s kinda like getting broken up with somebody you love, and some people are never able to love the same after that,” Morstead said. “It’s hard to come back and put your heart and soul into it just as hard as you did the last time.”