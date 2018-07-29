The New Orleans Saints have at least one big question mark on a roster full of answers right now.
A return man.
While the Saints have had their moments in the past couple of seasons, most notably Alvin Kamara's 106-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the season finale last year, New Orleans has struggled to find a game-changing returner, and the competition is wide open in training camp again this year.
"Our return game, it's kind of like 'The Bachelor' right now," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "We've got about 12 contestants, all with roses. We don't know who our returner's going to be, and if she doesn't like any of them, we're bringing in more."
New Orleans finished sixth in the NFL in kickoff returns last season — in large part due to Kamara's presence at the end of the year — and 25th in punt returns.
Both of the return men of a year ago, Tommylee Lewis and Ted Ginn Jr., are back, but Ginn — mostly a candidate for punt returns — had trouble with fumbles, and Lewis has failed to consistently make a mark in two years in the role.
The Saints are also trying out rookie running back Boston Scott, veteran back Shane Vereen, wide receivers Josh Huff, Josh Smith and Travin Dural at one returner job or the other, but there are no easy answers yet.
"We've got all young kids, we're trying them, some of them haven't even done it in games," special teams coach Mike Westhoff said. "Coach talks about being in the tunnel and can't see the light; I'm trying to see the tunnel, to tell you the truth."
A great returner might matter more this season. With new kickoff rules designed to make the game safer, there's a chance that more teams try to come up with game-breaking plays on kickoffs.
"I do think there will be more returns," Payton said.
The obvious wild card is Kamara. A freak talent, Kamara is the Saints' best kickoff returner.
But he's so important on offense that New Orleans may keep him out of the role until the stretch run, although Payton didn't rule out the possibility of making him the primary returner on Sunday.
"I look at him right now, as a kick returner, in my mind I see Thanksgiving," Westhoff said. "After Thanksgiving, he might be our guy, because with him, oh my goodness, look out."