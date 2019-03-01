Last week New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas hired Andrew Kessler from Athletes First to represent him after he and David Mulugheta, also of Athletes First, parted ways during the season.

Hiring an agent was a necessary part of the process now that Thomas is eligible to begin discussing a contract extension with New Orleans after solidifying himself as one of the NFL’s best wide receivers during his first three seasons. A contract reflective of his talent is coming.

The New York Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. set the market last year by signing a contract worth $18 million per season. Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown ($17 million), Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans ($16.5 million), Houston’s DeAndre Hopkins ($16.2 million) and the Rams’ Brandin Cooks ($16.2 million) round out the top five.

Thomas could always decide to leave something back if he chooses, but many believe the absolute floor of his value is above what Evans earns, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he ends up resetting the market for wide receivers.

Investing heavily in skill position players has never been New Orleans’ method of operation. Wide receiver Marques Colston was paid well, but never to that degree. Tight end Jimmy Graham received a market-setting contract with the team but was shipped out the next year.

Those within the organization acknowledge Thomas is a special talent. The question is how far they will go to keep him around.