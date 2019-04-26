The first two days of the NFL draft are now in the books.
The final day of the draft is Saturday, when rounds 4-7 will be held.
After trading on Friday, the Saints have the following picks: one in the fourth, one in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.
The Saints now hold the 14th pick in the fourth round. There are plenty of high quality players remaining. Here is a look at some of the high profile players still on the board after Friday night.
Isaiah Buggs, DL, Alabama
Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
Te'von Coney, LB, Notre Dame
Jamal Davis, DE, Akron
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, DB, Florida
Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State
Amani Hooker, S, Iowa
Joe Jackson, DE, Miami
Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
Christian Miller, DE, Alabama
Anthony Nelson, DE, Iowa
Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia
Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia
D'Andre Walker, DE, Georgia
Preston Williams, WR, Colorado State
Gerald Willis, DT, Miami
Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State
The New Orleans Saints saw an opportunity in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. And they pounced on it.
