The first two days of the NFL draft are now in the books.

The final day of the draft is Saturday, when rounds 4-7 will be held.

After trading on Friday, the Saints have the following picks: one in the fourth, one in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.

The Saints now hold the 14th pick in the fourth round. There are plenty of high quality players remaining. Here is a look at some of the high profile players still on the board after Friday night.

Isaiah Buggs, DL, Alabama

Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

Te'von Coney, LB, Notre Dame

Jamal Davis, DE, Akron

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, DB, Florida

Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State

Amani Hooker, S, Iowa

Joe Jackson, DE, Miami

Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

Christian Miller, DE, Alabama

Anthony Nelson, DE, Iowa

Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia

D'Andre Walker, DE, Georgia

Preston Williams, WR, Colorado State

Gerald Willis, DT, Miami

Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State