Sept. 9 vs. Houston Texans (Monday, 6:10 p.m.)

Regular season series record: Tied 2-2

Last meeting: 2016; Texans won 24-6

Texans in 2018: (11-5), lost to Colts in wildcard round

The storyline: These two teams are familiar foes in the preseason, having played each other eight of the past 11 years. But the Saints have played the Texans just four times in the regular season, the fewest times they've played any opponent. The home team has won each of the regular season games and if the Saints can do that again, it'll be their first season-opening win since 2013.

Sept. 15 at Los Angeles Rams (3:25 p.m.)

Regular season series record: Rams lead 41-33

Last meeting: 2018; Saints won 45-35 in regular season; Rams won 26-23 in NFC title game

Rams in 2018: (13-3), lost to Patriots in Super Bowl

The storyline: Be prepared to see constant replays of Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman clobbering former Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis. The "no call" on the play was the most talked about play of not only last season, but the offseason as well. It led to a rule change on instant replay.

Sept. 22 at Seattle Seahawks (3:25 p.m.)

Regular season series record: Saints lead 7-6

Last meeting: 2016; Saints won 25-20

Seahawks in 2018: (10-6), lost to Cowboys in wildcard round

The storyline: The Saints make their first trip to Seattle since the playoffs of the 2013-'14 season. The Saints were unable to climb out of 16-0 hole and saw their season come to an end in that one. Including playoff games, the Saints are 3-6 all-time in road games against the Seahawks and now face the Seahawks and Russell Wilson, who just signed a 4-year, $140 million deal to remain in Seattle.

Sept. 29 vs. Dallas Cowboys (7:20 p.m.)

Regular season series record: Cowboys lead 17-12

Last meeting: 2018; Cowboys won 13-10

Cowboys in 2018: (10-6), beat Seahawks in wildcard round, lost to Rams in divisional round

The storyline: This is another one the Saints will surely have circled on their calendar. The Cowboys humbled the Saints last season, snapping the team's 10-game winning streak with a 13-10 victory in Dallas. The Saints' usually high-octane offense was held in check, gaining just 176 yards. Haughton native Dak Prescott plays his first game in his home state.

Oct. 6 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (noon)

Regular season series record: Saints lead 33-21

Last meeting: 2018; Bucs won 48-40; Saints won 28-14

Buccaneers in 2018: (5-11), did not make playoffs

The storyline: The Buccaneers put some doubt into Saints fans last season when they came to New Orleans and handed the home team a season-opening loss in the Dome. The Saints avenged that loss later in the season, but they still haven't forgotten the sour taste left in their mouth by Bucs' backup QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (417 yards passing and 4 TDs) to start the season.

Oct. 13 at Jacksonville Jaguars (noon)

Regular season series record: Saints lead 4-2

Last meeting: 2015; Saints won 38-27

Jaguars in 2018: (5-11), did not make playoffs

The storyline: Jaguars, one year removed from reaching the AFC championship game, were one of the league's most disappointing teams this past season. Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is a Jaguar now and will take over for the turnover prone Blake Bortles. Also, Leonard Fournette plays his first game against his hometown team.

Oct. 20 at Chicago Bears (3:25 p.m.)

Regular season series record: Saints lead 15-13

Last meeting: 2017; Saints won 20-12

Bears in 2018: (12-4), lost to Eagles in wildcard round

The storyline: Two of the league's top defenses from a year ago (the Bears were 1 and the Saints were 2 against the run) play at Soldier Field. Much like the Saints, the Bears (led by Khalil Mack on defense and Mitchell Trubisky on offense) will head into this season as a serious Super Bowl contender.

Oct. 27 vs. Arizona Cardinals (noon)

Regular season series record: Cardinals lead 15-14

Last meeting: 2016; Saints won 48-41

Cardinals in 2018: (3-13), did not make playoffs

The storyline: The NFL's worst team last season comes to New Orleans, where it hasn't won a game since 1996. Saints have won the last four in the Dome. Will Josh Rosen be the Cardinals QB? Or will the Cardinals draft a quarterback in the first round for a second straight year and hand the offense over to Heisman trophy winner Kyler Murray?

Nov. 3 (bye)

Nov. 10 vs. Atlanta Falcons (noon)

Regular season series record: Falcons lead 51-48

Last meeting: 2018; Saints won 43-37 and 31-17

Falcons in 2018: (7-9), did not make playoffs

The storyline: When the Saints beat the Falcons in the Dome on Thanksgiving night last season, it gave New Orleans its first sweep over Atlanta since the 2015-'16 season. Former Saints defensive lineman Tyeler Davison, who signed with the Falcons this month, makes his return to the Big Easy after playing four seasons with the Saints.

Nov. 17 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (noon)

Regular season series record: Saints lead 33-21

Last meeting: 2018; Bucs won 48-40; Saints won 28-14

Buccaneers in 2018: (5-11), did not make playoffs

The storyline: The Saints have won five of their games played at Raymond James Stadium. The last two seasons, they also won the NFC South title there. Last year they celebrated after a win, thanks in part to Taysom Hill's blocked punt that jumpstarted the Saints. The year before that, the Saints lost there in the regular season finale, but still locked up the division by virtue of Atlanta's win over Carolina.

Nov. 24 vs. Carolina Panthers (noon)

Regular season series record: Panthers lead 25-23

Last meeting: 2018; Saints won 12-9, Panthers won 33-14

Panthers in 2018: (7-9), did not make playoffs

The storyline: The Saints lost to the Panthers in the Dome in what was a meaningless regular season finale. (The Saints had already locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC the week before, so starters like Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara didn't even suit up). But the Saints know that winning division games at home is crucial if the team wants to win a third straight NFC South crown.

Nov. 28 at Atlanta Falcons (Thursday, 7:20)

Regular season series record: Falcons lead 51-48

Last meeting: 2018; Saints won 43-37 and 31-17

Falcons in 2018: (7-9), did not make playoffs

The storyline: The rivals clash again for the second time in 18 days, this time on Thanksgiving night. Drew Brees accounted for five touchdowns (3 passing and 2 rushing) in his last trip to Atlanta, leading the Saints to an overtime victory. This will be the Saints third trip to Mercedes Benz Stadium and could be yet another Brees-Matt Ryan shootout.

Dec. 8 San Francisco 49ers (noon)

Regular season series record: 49ers lead 47-26-2

Last meeting: 2016; Saints won 41-23

49ers in 2018: (4-12), did not make playoffs

The storyline: These aren't the same 49ers from back in the day who gave the Saints fits when they were in the same division. These 49ers haven't had a winning record since the 2013 season, which is also the last time they made the playoffs. Quarterback Jimmy Garopplo should be running the offense after playing just three games last season due to an ACL tear in Week 3.

Dec. 16 vs. Indianapolis Colts (Monday, 7:15 p.m.)

Regular season series record: Saints lead 7-5

Last meeting: 2015; Saints won 27-21

Colts in 2018: (10-6), beat Texans in wildcard round, lost to Chiefs in divisional round

The storyline: Andrew Luck vs. Drew Brees on a Monday night. Colts turned things around last season, reaching the divisional round of the playoffs just one year after finishing 4-12. A big part of that was the return of QB Andrew Luck, who missed the entire 2017 season with a shoulder injury. Luck makes his Dome debut. The Saints beat the Colts 62-7 the last time they came to New Orleans in 2011.

Dec. 22 at Tennessee Titans (noon)

Regular season series record: Titans lead 8-5-1

Last meeting: 2015; Titans won 34-28 in OT

Titans in 2018: (9-7), did not make playoffs

The storyline: The Saints will make their first trip to Nashville since 2011 to take on a Titans team that was in the playoff hunt up until the final game of the season. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariotta has bulked up this offseason and has a new weapon in Adam Humphries, who the Titans signed from the Buccaneers.

Dec. 29 at Carolina Panthers (noon)

Regular season series record: Panthers lead 25-23

Last meeting: 2018; Saints won 12-9, Panthers won 33-14

Panthers in 2018: (7-9), did not make playoffs

The storyline: The Saints have won two straight at Bank of America Stadium. They needed just 12 points to win there last season. It was the fewest points the Saints had in a win in 20 years, a sign of just how much the defense has improved over the years. The Saints, if they live up to the lofty expectations, could be playing for a No. 1 seed the last week of the season.