The pipeline from Glenville High School to the New Orleans Saints continued on Tuesday when receiver Shane Wynn was added to the practice squad.
Wynn is the fourth Glenville alum on the team, joining Ted Ginn Jr., Marshon Lattimore and Justin Hardee from the school in Cleveland, Ohio.
"It actually feels like home, like high school again," Wynn said. "It's like a kid seeing candy. Your eyes are big because you're with your dudes. Now I just want to get this work in."
Wynn returns after being on the Saints' practice squad in 2015.
His return is his latest stop after going undrafted out of Indiana University in 2015.
He's also had brief stints with the Falcons, Browns, Jets, Chargers and Jaguars. He played with the Jaguars this pre-season. He caught three passes for 39 yards and rushed once for five yards in the preseason game against the Saints in August.
Ginn Jr., in his 12th NFL season, has been a mentor for all the Glenville alums in the locker room.
"To be on the same team with some of your brothers is outstanding and shows what we have got going on up there with these kids that are learning," said Ginn.
Ginn's father, Ted Ginn Sr., is the long-time head coach at Glenville.
Ginn Jr. sat at Wynn's locker on Wednesday and as giving the newest Saint from Glenville pointers.
"Ted brought me in, even at a young age, and took me under his wing," Wynn said. "So I just try to follow along the path he set for us."
A fifth Glenville High product, linebacker/defensive end Jayrone Elliott, was with the Saints during the preseason, but was cut.
"Four people on one team?" Wynn said. "You don't see that every day. That's something we can be proud about."