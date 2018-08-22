COSTA MESA, Calif. — A "change of scenery" can be a cliché in the world of sports, a solution offered to soften the blow of a team cutting ties with a failed first-round pick or trading a talented player no longer living up to his potential.
For some athletes, though, the concept is real. It's a chance to find redemption away from the disappointment of the team that first developed them.
Patrick Robinson is one of those athletes.
Back in a New Orleans Saints uniform for the first time in three years, Robinson finds himself playing against the Chargers this week for the first time since that franchise helped him save his own career. This is his past and present all mingled together on one practice field in California.
The year Robinson spent with the Chargers will always hold a special place in his heart.
"It meant a lot," Robinson said. "It kind of re-started my career."
When Robinson signed with the Chargers, then in San Diego, in 2015, he needed a new start. Frustrated by five up-and-down seasons in New Orleans, where he'd been a first-round pick who admittedly struggled to handle disappointment, Robinson arrived in California on a one-year, $2 million deal — a "prove-it" deal that could make or break his career.
Robinson stepped on the practice fields a new man. Current Saints teammate Manti Te'o was with the Chargers at the time, and the Robinson he remembers carried none of the weight he'd carried during his first stint in New Orleans.
"Honestly, I just left everything in the past, had a fresh new start," Robinson said. "I didn't worry about anything; I literally just did what I was coached to do and didn't think twice about it."
Robinson was maturing as he got older.
But he also landed in the perfect spot.
"Coach Milo had a lot to do with that," Robinson said.
"Milo" is Chargers defensive backs coach Ron Milus, an 18-year NFL veteran who has sent a player to the Pro Bowl in each of the past five seasons and carries such an impressive situation that he was retained when new head coach Anthony Lynn took over after the 2016 season.
Milus understood how to work with Robinson, and just as importantly, he recognized Robinson's true place in the NFL.
"We weren't quite sure what we were going to get, whether it was outside or nickel," safety Jahleel Addae said. "And he flourished in the nickel scheme."
Robinson had turned in good numbers in New Orleans when he played in the slot in his final season with the Saints.
Understanding that Robinson's change-of-direction skills, quickness and intelligence made him perfect for the inside, the Chargers put Robinson in the slot and he responded with 49 tackles, eight passes defended and an interception in a season that turned around his fortunes in the NFL.
"He was a quiet teammate, didn't say much," said Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget, who has known Robinson since their high school days together in Miami. "But when he was on the football field he worked, and he had one of his best years yet."
In an alternate reality, Robinson could still be wearing a Chargers uniform.
He wanted to return, but after his breakout season, Robinson ended up signing a three-year, $14 million deal with Indianapolis even though he wanted to stay in Southern California.
"Things went wrong," Robinson said. "I don't want to get too much into that, but things went wrong and I signed with Indy. I definitely would have stayed."
Robinson's former Chargers teammates watched injuries end his time in Indianapolis before it started, then watched him blossom into a key player for the Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles a year ago.
Seeing him on the practice field again was a happy reunion for a lot of Chargers who are proud of what Robinson has done since he left.
"He's been around the block with some different teams," Addae said. "Now he's back in his home where he was drafted. It's a fairy-tale story for a good guy."
All because of one season in southern California.
"It's kind of like here in New Orleans," Te'o said. "He doesn't say much, but he competes, he's extremely quick and he sticks on you like glue. ... The version of him that I saw in San Diego was really good, and the version of him now is even better than that."