Marshon Lattimore didn't mince words about what he thought of the crowd at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday.

"It's the loudest I've ever heard the dome," said Lattimore during a post-game press conference.

He compared it to the other home playoff game he's been a part of, a wild card round matchup against the Carolina Panthers a year ago. He said the crowd was much louder against the Eagles.

"We love it ... get that extra push," he said.

If the crowd was exceptionally loud, he can take credit for two its more full-throated moments of a 20-14 come-from-behind victory. Lattimore notched two interceptions in the game, one in the first half that helped swing momentum, and another late in the fourth quarter as the Eagles were driving for a potential go-ahead score.

The win means another chance for the New Orleans crowd to make its best impression on the second-year cornerback, as the Los Angeles Rams will be headed to New Orleans for a date in the NFC Championship on Jan. 20.

