For the second straight week, Saints right guard Larry Warford was missing from the portion of OTAs open to the media.
Sean Payton said on Thursday that Warford has been rehabilitating an injury.
"We have a few guys just recovering from certain injuries, and he’s in here rehabbing, training," Payton said. "He’ll be out here sooner than later."
Payton didn't say what the injury was.
Warford was one of seven players absent during the open part of Thursday's OTAs.
Payton said Kamara was also out due to a "stomach bug."
The other players missing were receiver Deonte Harris, receiver Travin Dural, defensive back Chris Banjo, receiver Cameron Meredith and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.
Rankins is out rehabbing from the torn Achilles suffered in the playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles. He is expected to miss the beginning of the season.