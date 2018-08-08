This is a different team.

In each of the past four seasons, the New Orleans Saints roster had a lot of spots in flux. The middle class was lacking, which meant that just about anything was possible. Sometimes players came in from out of nowhere and won meaningful jobs.

That isn’t the case this season. The roster is stacked at the top. You can go through and pick about 17 players on offense who are either locks or near locks to make the team, 18 on defense, and three on special teams.

That leaves about 15 spots up for grabs.

At the back of the roster, some players are running ahead of the pack — but most of the candidates are still clumped tightly together ahead of Thursday’s preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“We’re trying to find the best 53 and the biggest mistake — it happens with you (media) guys — I see your roster cutdowns, you can’t count the numbers,” coach Sean Payton said. “You can’t because these guys are being evaluated by 31 other teams. There’s going to be a trade. If we don’t feel like anybody at a certain position is good enough, then we aren’t just going to award somebody a spot. We’ll find somebody.”

There won’t be any roster predictions here. Instead, let's go through the roster and try to assess where players might rank heading into the first preseason game.

As the preseason carries on, it will be easier to evaluate where everyone sits on the roster. Right now, there are heavy clumps at the top and the bottom without much clarity on the middle levels.

Quarterback

Lock: Drew Brees

On the fence: Taysom Hill, Tom Savage

Long shot: J.T. Barrett

Analysis: The Saints might have different plans during the preseason, but it looks like Savage is running ahead of the pack in practice. However, it will be interesting to see how Hill performs during games. He seems like the type of player who might step up. The other thing Hill has going for him is that he might be good enough to make the team strictly based on special teams.

Running backs

Locks: Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara

Near lock: Zach Line

On the fence: Boston Scott, Jonathan Williams, Trey Edmunds, Shane Vereen, Terrance West

Analysis: This has been impossible to gauge. One reason for that is because the media’s vantage point at practices doesn’t lend to watching things happening in the front seven. The other is that it just doesn’t seem like anyone has really grabbed the opportunity. The preseason should provide some clarity.

Wide receivers

Locks: Michael Thomas, Tre’Quan Smith

Near locks: Cameron Meredith, Ted Ginn Jr.

On the fence: Tommylee Lewis, Josh Huff, Keith Kirkwood, Brandon Tate

Long shots: Michael Floyd, Austin Carr

Analysis: It needs to be noted that the only locks listed are players who are nearly impossible to cut. The near-locks are guys just below that mark. It seems impossible for Meredith not to make the team, but it's possible he might not be fully ready to start the year. As far as the other receivers, Tate and Lewis could force their way onto the roster via the return game. Huff has impressed, but he will serve a suspension to start the season. Floyd or Carr could quickly move up.

Tight ends

Near lock: Ben Watson

On the fence: Josh Hill, Michael Hoomanawanui, Deon Yelder, Dan Arnold, John Phillips

Long shot: Garrett Griffin

Analysis: Watson should be in by default, but his injury situation knocks him down a notch for now. No one has claimed the lead in a wide-open position, including the incumbents. Arnold and Yelder are doing their best to challenge for spots.

Offensive line

Locks: Max Unger, Larry Warford, Ryan Ramczyk, Terron Armstead, Andrus Peat

Probably safe: Rick Leonard

On the fence: Josh LeRibeus, Cameron Tom, Will Clapp, Michael Ola, Andrew Tiller, Landon Turner, Don Barclay, Jermon Bushrod

Long shots: Nate Wozniak, Trevor Darling

Analysis: This one is heavy at the top. The biggest intrigue will be for the top reserve spots. A lot of players have had impressive moments at different times. Tom is fighting a shoulder injury, which has opened things a little for Clapp to make a run at a roster spot. Tiller and Ola are also lesser-known players who have looked good this summer.

Defensive line

Locks: Alex Okafor, Marcus Davenport, David Onyemata, Cameron Jordan, Sheldon Rankins

Near locks: Trey Hendrickson, Tyeler Davison

On the fence: Mitchell Loewen, Taylor Stallworth, George Johnson, Woodrow Hamilton, Al Quadin Muhammad, Jay Bromley

Long shots: Hendry Mondeaux, Devaroe Lawrence, Alex Jenkins

Analysis: Based on flash plays, it feels like Loewen, Stallworth, Johnson, Bromley and Hamilton are separating from the pack. The preseason will give us a better opportunity to see if those impressions hold true. This is easily the deepest the team has been on the defensive line in several years.

Linebackers

Locks: Alex Anzalone, A.J. Klein, Demario Davis

Near locks: Manti Te’o, Craig Robertson

On the fence: Nate Stupar, Jayrone Elliott, Hau’oli Kikaha, KeShun Freeman, Colton Jumper

Analysis: The biggest intrigue is whether or not Kikaha makes the team and who might claim a job on special teams. Some speculated that Te’o was on the bubble entering camp, but based on practice, it looks like he has the inside track on a job.

Defensive backs

Locks: Ken Crawley, Patrick Robinson, Marshon Lattimore, Vonn Bell, Kurt Coleman, Marcus Williams

On the fence: De’Vante Harris, P.J. Williams, Natrell Jamerson, Sharrod Neasman, Chris Banjo, Justin Hardee, Arthur Maulet, Kamrin Moore, Linden Stephens, J.T. Gray, Rickey Jefferson

Analysis: It will be fascinating to see how the depth at cornerback shakes out. Maulet and P.J. Williams seem to be running ahead of the pack, but Harris has had another strong camp. Stephens is also an intriguing prospect. The battle for the final spots at safety might come down to special teams.

Special teams

Locks: K Wil Lutz, P Thomas Morstead, LS Zach Wood

Analysis: No one is here to challenge them.

