The Dallas Cowboys won the battle Thursday night at AT&T Stadium, but their war with the New Orleans Saints, and the NFL at large, is just beginning, according to Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

According to The Dallas Morning News' Jon Machota, Lawrence, who notched 4 total tackles, 2 solo tackles and a sack in Dallas' 13-10 win over New Orleans, said his expletive-laden rant about the Saints earlier in the week was taken out of context, but chalked it up to the battle-like nature of the game in his post-game interview.

Report: Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence goes on expletive-laden rant about Saints ahead of game Sounds like Dallas Cowboys standout defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is pretty damn excited about Thursday night's game vs. the New Orleans Sai…

As for the Cowboys' and Saints' playoff futures? The 2017 Pro Bowl selection clearly sees the two duking it out one more time in the post-season. Because of this, he was quick to shut down a question about the team getting pressure on Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

"Enough talking, bro," Lawrence said. "Y'all act like we ain't got to see them again. We got to see them again. So it is what it is."

DeMarcus Lawrence after being asked about getting pressure on Drew Brees: "Enough talking, bro. Y'all act like we ain't got to see them again. We got to see them again. So it is what it is." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 30, 2018

Lawrence also said he expects the rest of the league to take notice of the Cowboys' statement win over the Saints, whom he called the "hands down" best team in the league.

"The battle was won but the war just begins," Lawrence said. "The rest of the league is seeing how we're playing football together and they're going to want a piece of it, so we really just got to stay focused."

The Cowboys (7-5) are leading the NFC East with games against the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants left in the regular season.

Saints fall 13-10 to Cowboys, winning streak snapped at 10 ARLINGTON, Texas — The music that had blared in the New Orleans Saints' locker room after the past 10 games went silent Thursday night.

The last time the Cowboys snapped a Saints winning streak? No regular season wins after, but ... The Dallas Cowboys are once again a thorn in the side of a New Orleans Saints' winning streak, but it may not be all that bad.