After a week of joint practices in Los Angeles, the Saints are ready to square off with the Chargers in their third preseason matchup of the 2018 season Saturday night.

Fans will get somewhat of an idea how the Saints will perform in the regular season this week with the starters slated to play into the second quarter.

They'll also get their first look at this year's first round draft pick Marcus Davenport, who's finally recovered from a pulled groin injury.

Here's a rundown of other key storylines, plus how you can watch, listen or follow live updates.

Saints will play starters into second quarter against Chargers on Saturday COSTA MESA, Calif. — When the Saints finished joint practices against the Chargers in southern California last August, New Orleans felt it had…

THE GAME

-- Who: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers

-- When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. (CST)

-- Where: StubHub Center, Carson, California

+3 Beyond dress rehearsal for starters, Saints running backs still something to watch against Chargers COSTA MESA, Calif. — A cloudy picture at running back has already begun to clear for the New Orleans Saints.

KEY STORYLINES TO WATCH

-- Saints will play starters into second quarter against Chargers on Saturday

-- Beyond dress rehearsal for starters, Saints running backs still something to watch against Chargers

-- First-round Saints pick Marcus Davenport knows he's got some catching up to do returning from injury

-- Practicing with Chargers brings back memories of year that turned Patrick Robinson's career around

-- Coming back to California helps illustrate how far the Saints have come since last year

-- Saints release veteran running back Terrance West, others, source says

-- Releases of Terrance West, Josh Huff do not signal early start to Saints cuts

-- Saints defensive end Alex Okafor already on his way back

HOW TO WATCH

-- WWL-TV (CBS 4) in New Orleans

-- WAFB-TV (CBS 9) in Baton Rouge

-- Click here to more TV affiliates.

STREAMING

-- Via NFL Game Pass (click here to learn more.)

RADIO

-- WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

-- WDGL 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

-- KMDL 97.3 FM (Lafayette)

-- Click here for more radio affiliates.

Coming back to California helps illustrate how far the Saints have come since last year COSTA MESA, Calif. – The natural inclination here is to start with New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, to use the scene and set t…

LIVE UPDATES

Can't see module below? Click here.