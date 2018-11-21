Drew Brees is tops in the NFL in Pro Bowl votes.
The Saints quarterback appears to have the inside track on representing the NFC in the game, unless, of course, New Orleans has other plans that week.
The team's entire offensive line ranks within the top-10 in the NFL at their respective positions as well.
Here is a look at where everyone else ranks:
QB: Drew Brees (1)
RB: Alvin Kamara (4)
FB: Zach Line (4)
WR: Michael Thomas (7)
OL: Max Unger (2), Terron Armstead (1), Ryan Ramczyk (6), Andrus Peat (6), Larry Warford (7)
DT: Sheldon Rankins (7)
DE: Cam Jordan (7)
S: Marcus Williams (8)
CB Marshon Lattimore (7)
LB: Alex Anzalone (9)
SS: Kurt Coleman (8)
K: Wil Lutz (2)
P: Thomas Morstead (6)