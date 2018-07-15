One of the most versatile weapons of the Drew Brees and Sean Payton era in New Orleans has made a final decision.
Darren Sproles plans to retire after the 2018 season.
Sproles, a 35-year-old back who is coming off a torn ACL and a broken arm, published a statement on Sunday afternoon promising one more season with the Philadelphia Eagles and setting a goal for his final year in the NFL.
"When my daughter Devyn looked me in the eye and told me I have to play one more year, well, that was it," Sproles said.
Sproles initially planned for 2017, his 13th season in the NFL, to be his last, but the season-ending injury he suffered against the Giants in Week 3 — he tore his ACL and broke his forearm on the same play — changed those plans.
Forced to sit and watch from the sidelines as the Eagles handed him his first Super Bowl ring, Sproles felt like he had unfinished business, most notably on the NFL's career chart for all-purpose yards.
As of right now, Sproles sits in eighth place on the list with 19,164 yards, only 836 away from passing Steve Smith, Marshall Faulk and Tim Brown to move into fifth place on the all-time list and becoming just the fifth player in NFL history with more than 20,000 all-purpose yards.
"But I don’t do it for the records," Sproles wrote. "Yeah, it would be an honor to be mentioned in the same conversation as those guys — but that’s not what’s important. I love this game. I love what I do."