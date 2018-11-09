Saints reportedly fear new WR Dez Bryant tore his Achilles in practice on Friday

Saints receiver Dez Bryant's "Throw up the X" celebration is sure to show up at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, even if Bryant won't be on the field against the Bengals.

That's because Saints players like Michael Thomas, Mark Ingram and Terron Armstead have pledged to use the signature move as tribute to the former All-Pro, who went down with a possible Achilles tear near the end of Friday's practice.

"Best believe we throwing up the X still bro," Thomas tweeted, along with an "X" emoji and the hashtag #weallwegot. 

Other players, including Benjamin WatsonCameron Jordan and Craig Robertson, showed support for Bryant via Twitter as well Friday after the news broke and Bryant reacted to it

Check out some of the tweets below.

