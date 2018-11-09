Saints receiver Dez Bryant's "Throw up the X" celebration is sure to show up at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, even if Bryant won't be on the field against the Bengals.

That's because Saints players like Michael Thomas, Mark Ingram and Terron Armstead have pledged to use the signature move as tribute to the former All-Pro, who went down with a possible Achilles tear near the end of Friday's practice.

"Best believe we throwing up the X still bro," Thomas tweeted, along with an "X" emoji and the hashtag #weallwegot.

Other players, including Benjamin Watson, Cameron Jordan and Craig Robertson, showed support for Bryant via Twitter as well Friday after the news broke and Bryant reacted to it.

Check out some of the tweets below.

Things was just starting to heat up for me... I won’t question the man upstairs... this is the ultimate test.. thank you everyone for the prayers — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 9, 2018

Just one stop on the journey my brother. You’ve already left your mark on this locker room even though it’s only been two days. Looking forward to seeing you ball again. Keep pressing on!! We are here for you! Rom 8:28 — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) November 9, 2018

Best believe we throwing up the X still bro 🙅🏾‍♂️ #weallwegot — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 9, 2018

The “X” still going up bro!! 🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/dVpFJrE62w — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) November 9, 2018

We throwing it up all year big bro! 🙅🏾‍♂️❌ https://t.co/JaPXdf0jwb — Terron Armstead (@T_Armstead72) November 9, 2018

The possibilities... I was excited bout #WeaponX God Bless https://t.co/Nk4P6A1BaD — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) November 9, 2018