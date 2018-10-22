While beating the Baltimore Ravens for the first time in his career on Sunday, Drew Brees accomplished something else he had never done.

He played his sixth consecutive game without throwing an interception, surpassing the previous single-season personal record of five he set in 2004 with San Diego and matched in 2011 with New Orleans. He remained the only NFL quarterback without a pick this year, extending his perfect string to 220 passes in the Saints’ 24-23 victory.

Coach Sean Payton did not want to talk about the streak for superstitious reasons, but he acknowledged its significance in the Saints’ 5-1 start.

“He’s playing efficiently,” Payton said Monday. “Obviously his location’s been great. I think he’s making good decisions with the ball.”

Since joining the Saints in 2006, Brees never had thrown fewer than four interceptions in the first six games of a season, tossing 71 in 12 years with a high of 10 in 2007. But he began taking care of the ball better last season, throwing a Saints era-low eight interceptions.

It has not simply been a matter of playing more conservatively. Brees converted a third down against the Ravens by flinging the ball to Michael Thomas as he was being tackled by safety Tony Jefferson, leading to a touchdown that cut the Saints’ deficit to 17-14 in the fourth quarter.

His quarterback rating of 121.6 tops the NFL and is 11 points higher than his best for a full season (2009). He finished 22 of 30 for 212 yards with two touchdown passes against a Ravens defense that had held opposing quarterbacks to the lowest rating in the NFL.

“What he did yesterday was impressive,” Payton said. “There were two or three times he had to make some plays with his feet and buy time to make a throw — significant plays to keep a drive going.”

Big win

While keeping to the every-win-is-important mantra, the Saints recognized the extra significance to beating the Ravens.

“Listen, that’s one of the better teams in our league,” Payton said.

Baltimore had won six of its last seven home games dating back to 2017, outscoring its opponents 231-100 in that span.

“I think this will be a game we come back to later in the season and say this was a pivotal win,” linebacker A.J. Klein said. “As talented as they are on defense and how good of a home team they are, it is a big win for us.”

Managing the pain

Saints right guard Larry Warford, who played every snap on Sunday after being listed as questionable with a back injury that limited him in practice last week, credited the training staff with getting him ready.

“My back’s going to be a maintenance thing throughout the whole year,” he said. “I knew my guys needed me, so whatever I had to do to get back on the field, I just tried to take care of myself the best I could. I knew it was an important game. I really wanted to be on the field for this one.”

Already missing left guard Andrus Peat due to injury, the line overcame more adversity when his replacement, Josh LeRibeus, left in the second quarter with an ankle injury. Second-year lineman Cameron Tom replaced LeRibeus and went the rest of the way.

“Given the circumstances, he (Tom) did excellent,” Warford said. “I don’t think he took one left guard set all week. He was working right guard. Hats off to him. He played well. I’m excited for him.”

The Ravens, who had registered an eye-popping 16 sacks in their two previous games, managed only one against Brees.

Run stuffers

Klein had a simple explanation for why New Orleans held Baltimore to 77 yards on 23 carries, handling yet another team’s ground game.

“The D-line has been playing outstanding,” he said. “The linebackers and even the back end when we need them to get in their run fits, everybody has been doing their job. It just goes to show that we’re a damn good defense when it comes to stopping the run.”

The Saints pace the NFL in fewest rushing yards allowed (72.3 per game) and average per carry allowed (3.1) after giving up at least 4.0 yards per carry in every season of Payton’s tenure.

Lagniappe

The Ravens had been 13-0 since the start of 2017 when leading at halftime before the Saints rallied from a 10-7 deficit. … New Orleans is 5-1 or better for the eighth time in franchise history. The three previous times it happened under Payton, they reached the NFC Championship Game (2006), won the Super Bowl (2009) and won a road playoff game for the first time (2013).