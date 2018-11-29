Talk about a turnaround.

Two quarters removed from starting a game with four straight incompletions for the first time in his career, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees etched his name in the NFL's record books again -- this time becoming the first quarterback to throw 30 touchdowns in 10 seasons.

Drew Brees just became the first quarterback to throw for 30 touchdowns in 10 seasons ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/3zW6bIOyJ7 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 30, 2018//

Brees surpassed Peyton Manning and Brett Favre to claim the record, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Brees' 30th touchdown of the 2018 season came on a 30-yarder to Keith Kirkwood. The pass not only earned Brees another accolade to his seemingly endless resume, but also pulled the Saints within a field goal of the Dallas Cowboys in Thursday's game in Arlington, Texas.