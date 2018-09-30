EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey — The Taysom Hill era has arrived.
The Saints have been teasing an expanded package for the third-string quarterback since the preseason. There have been glimmers along the way, but the curtain came up during Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.
Hill was used every which way against New York on Sunday. He blocked, ran the ball, caught passes and threw passes while lining up at running back, quarterback and wide receiver. It was easily the most involved he’s been in a game during his career.
The first sign that things would be a little bit different came during the first quarter when Hill snatched the snap on a punt attempt and hit cornerback Justin Hardee, who was lined up as a gunner, on a hitch near the left sideline for a first down.
The Saints showed a fake punt package involving Hill during the preseason, but he kept the ball on that play and ran for a first down. His versatility in that role will continue to be something opposing defenses need to be aware of, which could make it difficult to set up returns on punts since teams must always account for Hill.
The other play where it became apparent things were a little bit expanded this week arrived in the second quarter. Hill lined up under center as he has on several other option runs this season. But instead of using that action, Hill took the snap and rolled out to his right where he threw a pass that hit Alvin Kamara in the hands and fell incomplete.
The result could have been better, and it led to some of the red-zone woes the team endured during the first half, but that isn’t what matters in the bigger picture. Showing off Hill as a passer now means teams can’t simply assume he’s either going to run the ball or hand off when he takes the field and plays quarterback.
New Orleans did several things with Hill. He also caught his first pass of the season, but the defense read the play from start to finish and Hill took a big hit in the backfield for a loss of 4 yards.
New Orleans used Hill at wide receiver on several other plays. One of them saw him run a fake reverse on a handoff to Kamara. On a couple others he blocked in the running game. Hill did some of that last week against the Falcons, but it appears his package of plays is expanding.
His best moments once again came when he kept the ball. Hill took one option run for 19 yards. He had another he kept for a first down. The team broke its touchdown drought in the third quarter when Hill handed off to Kamara on a read-option play.
It looks like New Orleans has a player who can do just about everything, and each week it looks like his package of plays could expand. There might be some weeks where he does more than other weeks, but Sean Payton and his staff have shown enough now to where their opponents need to prepare for two different quarterbacks.
And that might be the bigger point. Kamara catching the ball would have been the desired result, but simply showing the play will impact how defenses approach Hill when he is on the field for the Saints the rest of the season.