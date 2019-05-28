The Saints signed running back Buck Allen on Tuesday.

Allen, who spent the past four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, is the second running back the team signed on Tuesday. They also signed Matt Dayes, who played in 2017 with the Cleveland Browns and 2018 with the San Francisco 49ers.

Allen's best season was in 2017, when he rushed for 591 yards and four touchdowns.

The Southern Cal product also poses a pass-catching threat out of the backfield. He caught 129 passes for 814 yards and six touchdowns in Baltimore.

To make room for Allen and Dayes, the Saints waived running back A.J. Ouellette and defensive back Jordan Wyatt.

The Saints are currently in the second session of their organized team activities, which are being held Tuesday-Thursday this week.