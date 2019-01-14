Saints offensive lineman Andrus Peat is playing through a significant injury.

The offensive tackle underwent hand surgery last week after becoming injured during the season finale against the Carolina Panthers, according to an ESPN report, and is playing through the injury.

"Feet and hands, we need those the most," offensive tackle Terron Armstead said. "Anything dealing with that is an extreme challenge, and he's handling that."

Peat has been seen in practice with his hand wrapped up. He committed four penalties during Sunday's game.

The New Orleans offensive line has been battling injuries but finally had all of its starters on the field during Sunday's win. Left tackle Terron Armstead was also playing through a pectoral injury.

Armstead said that he won't reach full health this season, and that he still needs to figure out how to compensate for some things, but he was happy with how his muscle held up during the game.

"I'm good. I feel like Week 1 to me," Armstead said. "I got to get myself right, rest, recover, all that good stuff. It's a good pain. It's a good feeling. It's a good terrible."

