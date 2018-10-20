Each week, Nick Underhill reaches into his mailbag and answers a few of your questions regarding the Saints and the NFL in general. Here are some of the highlights ahead of New Orleans' Week 7 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Q: Does it seem like Michael Thomas is far more active on social media this year than in prior years? – Daniel O’Rear

A: I think he probably is a little more active than in previous years. I don’t think it is a bad thing.

If we know anything about Michael Thomas, it’s that he carries his slights close to his heart and grabs onto them whenever he needs to find a little extra motivation. He’s fueled by that stuff, and I think he deliberately puts some stuff out into the world to continue to create new chips to place on his shoulder.

Thomas is a smart guy. I don’t think he’s going to do anything that could become a distraction or be detrimental to the team. He knows what he’s doing, and I haven’t seen anything that has crossed the line. As long as it remains that way, it shouldn’t be an issue for anyone.

Saints WR Michael Thomas fined $10,026 for taunting Michael Thomas is losing a little bit of money this week.

Q: What was the difference in PJ's performance last week vs. in the past? – Ty Anania

A: I’m still not sure I fully understand how things went so sideways for P.J. Williams against the Atlanta Falcons. That game was rough, not just for him, and it was extremely concerning.

Then all of the sudden Williams shakes back and plays what might have been the best game of his career against Washington.

I don’t expect him to be a lockdown cornerback or anything, but I do think he’ll play closer to how he was against Washington than he did against Atlanta. He’s not a bad player, and he’s been solid almost every other time this team has leaned on him.

Q: Assume Smith will handle more deep routes than Meredith? – Ed

A: That would be my expectation.

Ted Ginn Jr. landing on injured could open up some more opportunities for Meredith in two-receiver sets, but he is more of a slot receiver, underneath guy than a deep threat. That isn’t to say he can’t get deep. He did at times while playing for Chicago, but he isn’t a downfield burner like Ginn.

Tre’Quan Smith can run. He can deep, and he showed that against Washington. He doesn’t have the same world-class speed as Ginn, but he has long speed, which will work for him and keep the offense humming.