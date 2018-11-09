New Orleans Saints receiver Dez Bryant, who the Saints agreed to a 1-year deal on Wednesday, could be out for the season.
According to a report from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Bryant was helped off the field at the Saints practice on Friday after suffering what the team fears may be a torn Achilles.
Bryant was seen during the stretching portion of practice, which the media has access to.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the injury happened on the last play of practice.
Bryant tweeted about the injury about an hour after the reports surfaced.
"Things was (sic) just starting to heat up for me, Bryant tweeted. "I won’t question the man upstairs... this is the ultimate test.. thank you everyone for the prayers."
The reports came out shortly after the media availabilty portion of Friday's practice.
Sean Payton talked about Bryant's second day of practice shortly before the reports of the injury surfaced.
"There's a lot he's learning," Payton said. "A lot going on. Getting him up to speed as much as possible."
The Saints' injury report for Sunday's game, which came out at 3 p.m., listed Bryant's injury as an ankle injury and as "limited" in practice. It also listed him as "questionable" for Sunday's road game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bryant, a former All-Pro receiver with the Dallas Cowboys, was in New Orleans for a workout on Tuesday and signed a contract in the following days. He made his official practice debut on Thursday, sporting his signature No. 88.
With wide receivers Cameron Meredith and Ted Ginn on injured reserve, the Saints' only active receivers to catch passes this season are Michael Thomas, Tre'Quan Smith and Austin Carr.