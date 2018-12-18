Some of the issues the Saints had on offense against the Panthers can be chalked up to the offensive line being depleted.
Once the strength of the team, the team relied heavily on backup players during Monday’s win.
Backup left tackle Jermon Bushrod, who was filling in for Terron Armstead (pectoral), played 59 of 74 snaps before suffering an injury. Center Max Unger was limited to 38 snaps before being knocked out of action with a concussion.
The injuries put Cameron Tom (36 snaps) and Will Clapp (19) in larger roles.
Taysom Hill also played a good amount of snaps (16 percent) after seeing a decrease in recent weeks.
Defensively, there were few surprises. The Saints continue to use a rotation on the defensive line to keep players fresh. David Onyemata and Sheldon Rankins both played 41 snaps. At defensive end, Alex Okafor (36 snaps) held a slight edge on Marcus Davenport (27). Cam Jordan logged 53 snaps.
Snaps vs. Panthers pic.twitter.com/D24hOI48YF— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) December 18, 2018