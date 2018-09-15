After a loss to Tampa Bay to open the season, the New Orleans Saints are ready to correct the ship Sunday when they host the Cleveland Browns at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

While New Orleans has historically been successful against the NFL's best edge rushers, of which young Browns star Myles Garrett is ascending to, the Saints know this Browns team isn't one to take likely.

Here's a rundown of some key storylines, plus how you can watch, listen or follow live updates from the Superdome.

No pressure: Saints have a long history of success against NFL's best edge rushers By lore and acclamation, Von Miller and Khalil Mack are arguably the two best edge rushers in the NFL right now. Ezekiel Ansah, Jason Pierre-P…

THE GAME

-- Who: Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints

-- When: Noon (CST)

-- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana.

KEY STORYLINES TO WATCH

-- First look at Saints vs. Browns: This isn't the hapless Cleveland you might remember

-- What's the plan for Saints linebackers? New Orleans was mixing, matching vs. Bucs

-- Marshon Lattimore says 'nothing to panic about' as Saints defensive backs take stock of shocking start

-- First-round pick Marcus Davenport feels like he has to 'play more violent' after Saints debut

-- A scary thought for defenses: How Saints RB Alvin Kamara changed his running style to become faster

-- Mike Gillislee has heart set on overcoming inauspicious Saints debut

-- Sean Payton: Taysom Hill's ability as a runner adds extra dimension to short-yard package

-- Saints rookie DT Taylor Stallworth, expected to play this weekend, says his 'dream is finally coming true'

-- Saints nose tackle Tyeler Davison will miss Sunday's game with foot injury

-- Saints receiver Cameron Meredith, inactive Sunday, still getting up to speed

-- Saints lineman Jermon Bushrod back after dealing with personal matter last week

HOW TO WATCH

-- WVUE-TV (Fox 8) in New Orleans

-- WGMB -TV (Fox 44) in Baton Rouge

-- Click here to more TV affiliates.

STREAMING

-- Via NFL Game Pass (click here to learn more.)

RADIO

-- WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

-- WDGL 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

-- KMDL 97.3 FM (Lafayette)

-- Click here for more radio affiliates.

LIVE UPDATES

Can't see module below? Click here.