The New Orleans Saints released a slew of veterans in the first round of roster cuts on Friday.

And the Saints' job doesn't get any easier on Saturday. New Orleans must release roughly 20 players — a number dependent on other moves — before 3 p.m. on Saturday to get the roster down to 53 players.

Former second-round pick Hau'oli Kikaha, return man Brandon Tate and veteran receiver Michael Floyd led the list of 15 players who were released on Friday, and veteran running back Shane Vereen was placed on injured reserve, another alternative for players who are battling an injury.

Follow along here as The Advocate tracks all of the roster moves for the Saints.

Injured reserve

Michael Hoomanawanui, TE