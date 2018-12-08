Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore's donation to the Salvation Army after recovering a fumble against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 29 cost him a lot more than the $23 he dropped in the kettle.

The NFL announced Saturday that Lattimore was fined $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct for the celebration. Lattimore pulled the money out of his kneepad after recovering Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper's fumble and tossed it in the kettle at AT&T Stadium during the second quarter of the Saints' 13-10 loss.

After putting a few dollars in the Salvation Army jar at AT&T Stadium, Marshon Lattimore was fined $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) December 8, 2018

The fine is the same amount Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott received after he dropped $21 in the Salvation Army kettle at AT&T Stadium the week prior during a game against the Washington Redskins.

Elliott's teammate, quarterback Dak Prescott, received a warning for a similar celebration against the Saints, when Elliott picked him up and dropped him in the kettle after a touchdown run.

Elliot is appealing his fine, according to ESPN.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Lattimore is the second player to receive a fine stemming from the Saints-Cowboys game. Earlier this week, the NFL fined Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith $26,739 for a hit against Saints running back Alvin Kamara where he led with the crown of his helmet.

The third-down play was not flagged and Kamara was checked for a concussion during the game.