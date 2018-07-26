The New Orleans Saints expected to have nearly all hands on deck for the opening of training camp.
And they got it.
Only wide receiver Brandon Coleman and tight end Michael Hoomanawanui, both on PUP, were not available for the first day of camp.
A host of players coming off of injury, on the other hand, are available. Wide receiver Cameron Meredith (torn ACL), left guard Andrus Peat (broken fibula) and defensive end Alex Okafor (torn Achilles) are all participating after suffering season-ending injuries last year, and wide receiver Michael Thomas, defensive end Cameron Jordan (foot) and first-round pick Marcus Davenport (thumb) were also all available after missing time at minicamp.