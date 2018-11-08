The Saints are bringing Cam Meredith's season to a close.

The wide receiver is being placed on injured reserve and will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his knee, coach Sean Payton said. It is the same knee that kept Meredith sidelined during the 2017 season.

"It's not bad news," Payton said. "He's going to have a full recovery."

Meredith had been experiencing swelling in his knee every week after playing, even when his snaps were limited. Payton said he was not sure there would be enough time for Meredith to get healthy and return from injured reserve this season. The Saints signed Dez Bryant this week to take his place on the roster.

Meredith signed with the Saints as a restricted free agent to a two-year, $9.5 million contract. The Chicago Bears could have retained him but decided not to match the offer.

He had nine catches for 114 yards with one touchdown this season, including five catches for 71 yards against Washington. He was not targeted in any of the last three games.

Meredith didn't practice Wednesday.