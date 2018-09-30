EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New Orleans has been searching for answers at returner since summer practices began back in May.
Three players have returned kicks. Four have returned punts.
New Orleans might still be looking for even more answers after a pair of near-disasters in the return game on Sunday against the New York Giants.
Veteran punt returner Brandon Tate, brought in to shore up a position ravaged by injury, muffed a punt and sent the ball bounding 10 yards forward, past the waiting hands of several Giants, before a lucky bounce sent it back into his hands in the second quarter.
And although Taysom Hill appears to have taken over the kick return job, veteran Ted Ginn nearly cost the Saints dearly in a cameo appearance in the fourth quarter, fumbling the kick and scrambling around for several seconds before recovering at the New Orleans 3-yard line.
Both mistakes could have cost dearly in a game the Saints controlled throughout.
"It's always in flux," Saints head coach Sean Payton said. "Ted was back on the safe hands return, and he struggled with it. Obviously, Tate, he was going a million miles an hour, I don't know where that ball was bouncing to."