JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The New Orleans Saints may hold a couple of key veterans out of Thursday night's preseason opener against the Jaguars, but at least 10 Saints are not dressed and taking part in warmups.
First-round pick Marcus Davenport (pulled groin), left guard Andrus Peat (recovery from broken fibula), wide receiver Cameron Meredith (recovery from torn ACL), tight end Benjamin Watson, linebacker Manti Te'o, wide receiver Austin Carr, tight end Michael Hoomanawanui, wide receiver Tommylee Lewis, rookie safety Kamrin Moore (hamstring) and center Cameron Tom (shoulder) all did not dress for the game at TIAA Bank Field .
For Meredith and Peat, the decision to hold them out is likely related to recovery; both players have been on a pitch count during training camp as they recover from injury.
Watson, Carr and Moore all participated in part of Monday's practice after missing a few workouts due to injury, but none of the three are present on Thursday night.