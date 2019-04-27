The New Orleans Saints selected Notre Dame tight end Alize Mack in the seventh round on Saturday.
Mack caught 36 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns as a senior for the Fighting Irish.
"Just to be a part of this organization, I'm at a loss for words right now," said Mack, who watched the draft in his hometown of Las Vegas.
The Saints signed Pro Bowl tight end Jared Cook from the Oakland Raiders in free agency.
Tight end Ben Watson retired after the season.
The Saints drafted a pair of safeties earlier on Saturday, picking Florida's Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in the fourth round and Rutgers' Saquan Hampton in the sixth round.
Their other selection came on Friday when they picked Texas A&M center Erick McCoy.