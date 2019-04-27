Notre Dame Mack Football

In this Sept. 29, 2018, file photo, Notre Dame tight end Alize Mack smiles as he crosses the goal line for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford in South Bend, Ind. Mack had a simple answer on his preparation for Navy. “Just the details, really. Tightening up all the screws in our game, not getting lazy,” he said. “It’s the little things, footwork, slants, position blocking, staying low. Can’t let those things slip later on in the season cause now the stakes are high.” (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

The New Orleans Saints selected Notre Dame tight end Alize Mack in the seventh round on Saturday. 

Mack caught 36 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns as a senior for the Fighting Irish. 

"Just to be a part of this organization, I'm at a loss for words right now," said Mack, who watched the draft in his hometown of Las Vegas. 

The Saints signed Pro Bowl tight end Jared Cook from the Oakland Raiders in free agency. 

Tight end Ben Watson retired after the season. 

The Saints drafted a pair of safeties earlier on Saturday, picking Florida's Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in the fourth round and Rutgers' Saquan Hampton in the sixth round. 

Their other selection came on Friday when they picked Texas A&M center Erick McCoy. 

