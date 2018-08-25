CARSON, Calif. — Nothing was more anticipated Saturday night than the debut of New Orleans Saints rookie pass rusher Marcus Davenport.

He missed about three weeks of training camp with a muscle pull, and he did not appear in either of the Saints' first two preseason games.

Given that the Saints spent two first-round picks on him, there was understandably some anxiety associated with Davenport's absence — especially because everyone in the organization has labeled him a “raw” prospect. Raw players need to be on the field.

But Davenport's performance during the first half of Saturday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers must have quieted some concerns.

The rookie made a handful of plays and probably looked his best in the running game, where he made an athletic open-field tackle on a pitch play and later shed a block to drop running back Detrez Newsom for a loss of 2 yards. Davenport also picked up two pressures right before halftime by beating Sam Tevi on consecutive snaps, but the rookie said he thought he could have played better.

Among the list of things he felt he could have done better, Davenport included "finishing on the quarterback, closing better, using more rush moves."

Davenport got partial credit for a sack in the second quarter, but that play probably showed off his raw nature more than anything.

He appeared a step slow getting off when the ball was snapped, then carried his rush a little wide and was blocked out of the play — until Trey Hendrickson, who created the initial pressure on quarterback Cardale Jones, knocked Davenport’s man off of him. Defensive tackle David Onyemata then wrapped up Jones, and Davenport helped knock him down.

Davenport is new to rushing out of a three-point stance after standing up mostly in college, so he said there is still some settling in going on.

"I still have to work on it sometimes, I still have to refine my technique because of how I change it up," Davenport said. "Sometimes in game I change it up, but it's feeling pretty good."

It was also interesting to see Davenport stand up and drop into a zone on a goal-line play. He did some of that in college, so it shouldn’t be a surprise, but it was another sign of his athletic ability — and it might show that he’s a little farther along in his understanding of the Saints defense than expected.

All in all, it was a fine debut for the rookie, and it should ease some concerns about where he is so early in his development.

Suspect defense

If the third preseason game is supposed to be a dress rehearsal for the NFL regular season, then the Saints aren't going to be pleased when they watch the film of the opening drive. Play after play, Los Angeles diced up the Saints on the ground, and many of the plays could have turned out differently.

On initial viewing, it looked like the team failed to get off the edge on one run, had a linebacker in the wrong gap and that Demario Davis missed a few tackles. This isn’t the kind of performance the defense wants after allowing 4.4 yards per carry last year. In fact, this was the one big weakness of the defense last year, and coach Sean Payton wasn't pleased with how things started Saturday night.

"I was disappointed early in the game, particularly with our linebacker play," Payton said. "I didn't think that was very good."

It’s just one preseason game, but this is something that needs to get better in a hurry. Having said that, the secondary performed well and look primed and ready for the season, but it needs to be a complete performance.

Weird play

Drew Brees' game-opening interception was unusual. You won’t often see him throw the ball up the seam without recognizing the safety lurking over the top. But for whatever reason, Brees did not see Derwin James sitting over the top when he reared back and let the ball fly for Ted Ginn.

Brees explained after the game that he just let the ball the sail, and said the whole offense came out slow to start the game.

"Just talking with some guys, to start, it didn't feel like we have the tempo usually do, the execution wasn't on point like we wanted," Brees said.

The offense eventually settled in with Brees at the helm and scored a touchdown, but it wasn’t the smoothest performance you’ll see from this group. Then again, there probably isn’t a lot to worry about, either.

Hill: special-teams ace

Say what you will about how Taysom Hill plays quarterback, there is no debating his value on special teams. Hill took a snap on a fake punt and ran it for a first down, and then later ran down the field and made a tackle on a kickoff. Hill probably provides enough value on special teams to make the roster strictly off of his attributes in that phase.

But there isn't much bad to say about how he played quarterback Saturday night. It was important for him to bounce back after last week’s rough performance, in which he turned the ball over four times, and the did just thatt.

He managed the game and, perhaps most impressively, he managed to make multiple reads before tucking the ball and running for an 11-yard score on his first drive. He often locks in on his first or second read and does not look anywhere else, but that wasn't consistently the case.

And on his second drive, he continued to make the throws that were there and displayed some patience in the pocket before connecting with Tre'Quan Smith for a touchdown.

Carr's climb

It’s been easy to forget that Austin Carr was on the team all last season, which is a solid indication of how much the team thinks about him.

It took Carr a little time to get going this summer, but it looks like he’s once again firmly in the mix to compete for a roster spot. Carr started in the slot, and made three catches for 38 yards. There's a lot of competition at that position. However, if there is any concern about Cam Meredith’s health (all signs seem positive right now), Carr might have a leg up because he can play inside.