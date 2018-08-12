New Orleans is still pleased by the progress of three players coming off of major surgeries to repair leg injuries suffered last season; left guard Andrus Peat, defensive end Alex Okafor and wide receiver Cameron Meredith.
None of the three players took the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Thursday's preseason game.
All three have been held out of several practices or limited in others — Meredith has missed the last two — and they're working their way back.
Asked about Peat specifically on Sunday, Payton took the opportunity to praise all three. Peat underwent surgery after breaking his fibula in the playoff win over Carolina, Okafor tore his Achilles tendon and Meredith is coming off of a torn ACL suffered last preseason with Chicago.
"He had team drills yesterday and two or three snaps today," Payton said. "There's a phrase, we kind of ramp them up, so each day we gradually increase a load, then we'll back off a day. ... Good to have him back out here taking reps with the first group. When you look at a few of our guys with injuries, like Alex, Andrus, and Cam, those guys are coming along well."