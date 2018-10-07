For a few minutes, for as long as it takes a man to walk from the end zone at Qualcomm Stadium to the sideline, Drew Brees let the kind of thoughts he never allows himself to think to run through his brain.

For a moment, the man future teammate Scott Fujita would famously call "annoyingly optimistic" found himself contemplating the worst.

His body had gone numb. His mind felt numb.

Brees knew exactly what had happened.

"Dislocated right shoulder. Probably the worst thing that could ever happen to a quarterback," Brees said at the National Athletic Trainers' Association convention this summer. "The next thing I think, it’s probably the last time I ever put on a Charger uniform, and then it registers, it might be the last time I ever put on a football uniform of any significance."

• • •

For a few days, the man who is likely going to become the NFL's all-time leading passer Monday night had to wonder if his career was over.

The injury was extensive enough. Brees had dislocated his shoulder through the bottom of the joint — a one-in-500 injury, he'd be told later — suffered a 360-degree tear of his labrum and a 50-percent tear of his rotator cuff.

And the timing was terrible. After years of fits and starts, getting benched three times and seeing San Diego draft Philip Rivers, Brees was finally an established starter, a Pro Bowl-, playoff-caliber quarterback, but he was in a contract year.

With a player like Rivers on the bench, San Diego was not likely to bring back a quarterback coming off of a disastrous injury to his throwing shoulder, an injury that occurred in the final game of the season, making it harder to be ready for the next.

"It takes a few days, I quit feeling sorry for myself and I go see Dr. James Andrews on Thursday of that next week," Brees said.

Meeting Andrews helped.

One of the few athletic surgeons talented enough to become famous, Andrews had an air of confidence that put Brees at ease.

"I feel like I'm in good hands, right?" Brees said.

What Andrews told the quarterback had the opposite effect. He knew the injury was significant; how significant would not be apparent until Andrews performed surgery.

All Brees could think about was whether or not Andrews would have to cut, to make a large incision that would prolong the rehab time and make his impending free agency even more difficult.

Brees kept asking Andrews if the surgeon would have to cut. Andrews kept telling him that he couldn't be sure, all the way up until Brees went under the anesthesia and on the operating table.

When he woke up, Brees was still locked in. The first words he remembers saying were to a nurse: "Did he have to cut?"

She looked at his chart and told Brees it seemed likely.

"My heart just sank," Brees said. "I knew he had to cut."

Then Andrews walked into the room, with a little bit of that same swagger that made Brees feel so good the first time he met Andrews.

Andrews didn't have to cut. He put eleven anchors in the labrum and two more in the rotator cuff.

But he did not have to cut.

"If I did that surgery 100 times, I couldn’t do it as well as I just did," Brees remembered Andrews telling him. "I did my job. Now it's on you."

• • •

Andrews told Brees exactly what the quarterback wanted to hear.

Brees lives for adversity, strives for it, understands its benefits better than most. Always considered too short to play quarterback at the next level, whether it was college or the NFL, Brees is at his best when he has something to prove.

And he knew the injury brought out the best in him.

Brees had torn an ACL in high school. He was a junior at Austin Westlake, on his way to a state championship, and he tore his ACL in December. Brees told the doctors he didn't just plan to be back in time for his senior season, he was going to be back for summer baseball.

"At the time, I was 6-foot, 170 pounds," Brees said. "By the end of that six-month rehabilitation process, I was 6-foot, 195 pounds."

Brees learned how to combat the pain, how to push himself, how to hit every benchmark the doctors put in front of him.

A decade later, Brees applied the same principles to the shoulder.

When he met with physical therapist Kevin Wilk, Brees asked how long it would take to rehabilitate his shoulder. Wilk told him eight months to start throwing, two full years to feel normal again.

"That’s overwhelming to hear, that type of prognosis," Brees said. "So I said, let’s not look too far out, let’s set short-term goals. When can I get out of this sling? And he said, 'Well, that’s four weeks,' and I said, 'I’m going to beat that.' "

Brees was out of the sling in three weeks.

Full range of motion was next. Wilk told the quarterback it would take nine weeks.

Brees was out in six.

"Whatever they told me, I said I was gonna beat that, and they’d get mad at me, tell me, it’s got to heal, and I said we can beat it," Brees said. "Before I knew it, I was throwing a football again, signed with the New Orleans Saints, and here we are, almost 13 years later, and I’m still going strong."

• • •

The shoulder has become part of the legend now.

Nick Saban likes to tell people his NFL coaching stint might have been different if Miami's doctors had cleared Brees, a decision that helped push Brees into the arms of New Orleans — and Saban eventually back to college football, where he cemented his own legend. Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck, battling his own shoulder injury, came to Brees in the offseason for advice.

Andrews, who has seen a bevy of athletes come back from injury in decades, says it's the most remarkable comeback he's ever seen.

"I owe that man my career," Brees said.

All of this is second nature to Saints fans.

But as Brees comes close to taking over a hallowed spot in NFL history, it's worth it to know the shoulder is not merely something Brees had to overcome.

That injury is partially responsible for Brees breaking this record.

"At the time when I tore my ACL in high school or when I dislocated my shoulder, at those moments, I thought that was the worst thing that could ever happen to me," Brees said. "I now look back at those moments and say, those were probably two of the best things that could have ever happened to me."

There's that optimism again.