Manti Te'o is sitting this one out.
The Saints made the linebacker inactive for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in what was somewhat of a surprise move.
Te'o had served as the starting middle linebacker in base packages throughout msot of the season. He was made inactive last week against the the Los Angeles Rams, but that move was expected since they use three receivers on 11 percent of their snaps, which forces the defense to take a linebacker off the field.
The Bengals use 11 personnel on 73 percent of their snaps, which is the fifth-highest total in the NFL.
New Orleans also made safety J.T. Gray, offensvie linemen Will Clapp, Michael Ola and Chaz Green, defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen and defensive end Marcus Davenport inactive.
Wide receivers A.J. Green and Josh Malone, cornerback Darqueze Dennard, linebackers Vontaze Burfict and Nick Vigil, tight end Tyler Kroft and guard Alex Redmond inactive.