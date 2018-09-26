The NFL finds itself under fire in the early weeks of the season for the league's emphasis on roughing the passer, which has produced 34 flags for the infraction through the first three weeks of this season, as opposed to 16 a year ago.
Of those calls, the most controversial have been flags for landing with a pass rusher's body weight on the quarterback, a rule that has been on the books since the mid-1990's but has been emphasized this season.
Flags for two controversial hits on Green Bay linebacker Clay Matthews, including one that cost the Packers a game-winning interception against Minnesota, have been at the forefront of the uproar, and the NFL's competition committee is reportedly scheduled to speak about the rule on a conference call next week.
Saints head coach Sean Payton is part of the NFL's competition committee, and he acknowledged that some of the calls have failed to understand the point of emphasis.
"The point of emphasis in the offseason was very simple, and that was avoiding the player 'intentionally' placing all the weight on the quarterback," Payton said. "Have we seen some that have been flagged that should not have been? Absolutely."
Payton believes the problem is less about the point of emphasis and more about the wide disparity between referees on when to throw the flag. While Matthews was flagged for a hit that looked like a form tackle on Sunday, Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was not flagged for a similiar hit while sacking Matt Ryan.
Even Jordan acknowledged that he was worried about the hit in the moment, posting "I hopped up so fast, Thank God there wasn't a penalty" on his Twitter account after the game.
"I think it's more about the consistency from crew to crew, and the message from crew to crew, to get that on the same page," Payton said. "That's with any new rule, but I think that's the biggest challenge."