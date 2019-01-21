Revisiting a few talking points remaining from the Saints' loss to the Rams in the NFC championship game.
'The Saints should have run three times to kill the clock'
There is a growing contingent that believes New Orleans should have run the ball three consecutive times during their final possession after Ted Ginn’s 43-yard reception put the Saints at the 13-yard line.
Without knowing exactly how the plays would have unfolded, if the Saints had run three times and kicked a field goal, there probably would have been a little bit more than a minute on the clock when Los Angeles got the ball back with no timeouts remaining.
It would have been tight, but that is plenty of time to get in field-goal range, especially when you have a kicker with the range of Greg Zuerlein. Besides, the Rams got to New Orleans’ 33-yard line in 57 seconds during the final drive of regulation.
Playing not to lose very easily could have still resulted in this game going to overtime. Besides, seeking this outcome isn't exactly “playing it safe.” At the end of the first half of the first meeting between these teams, the Rams got the ball back with 26 seconds remaining in the first half and hit a field goal.
Besides, the Saints intended to run on first down in that situation, but the Rams showed a run blitz and put nine players in the box, causing the Saints to check into a slant to Michael Thomas.
“It was a run to begin with, and we got a zero blitz out of it,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “It was kind of a built-in play to handle some of the — it was a zero blitz.”
Throwing to Thomas on a slant seemed like the safest pass in the playbook if the goal was to keep the clock moving. Thomas was targeted 13 times on slants that traveled 5 or fewer yards through the air this season and caught 12 of them. Reasonably speaking, Drew Brees throwing the pass low and incomplete — as he did — was a highly unlikely outcome.
One could argue that the Saints should have run no matter what to keep the clock moving, but that simply isn’t how Payton coaches games. The approach that leads you to go for the win in this situation is the same one that led to last week’s fake field goal against the Eagles and the famous Ambush play.
Besides, last year's playoff finish shows how quickly a game can get away from you.
'The Saints still should have won'
There is no question the Saints should have won this game.
They didn't close it out and still had a chance to win after the officials missed an obvious pass-interference penalty that robbed New Orleans of the opportunity to close it out.
You can find multiple examples of missed chances all over the tape. Brees' catchable pass to Thomas. The interception in overtime. The third-down pass that came in behind Ted Ginn Jr. Dan Arnold dropping a touchdown pass. Allowing the Rams to convert a fake punt.
The Saints didn't execute as well as they should have on both ends of the game. The Rams waited a quarter to show up, and New Orleans only built a 13-0 lead when it could have been much more. The offense had two opportunities to close the game and failed to capitalize on either one.
No one will remember those details, and they probably shouldn’t, but New Orleans could have made people forget about the missed call by simply winning the game during its other moments. But the reverse is also true: All of those things wouldn't have matter or happened if the officiating was better.
'The rules need to change'
No argument here.
Everyone watching the game, including those in the league office, can very clearly see the mistake made, but somehow it is allowed to stand on the field. It is unbelievable that this was allowed to happen.
Human error is expected, but there needs to be some system that prevents these egregious occurrences from altering the outcome of any game, let anyone one of the three most important games of the year. The league needs to protect itself by adopting a new set of rules.
Something has to give. There is so much technology that it almost takes more effort to let this stuff remain wrong than to get it right. It doesn’t even have to be all that invasive. Limit the number of challenges or have someone in a booth who can buzz it when something has gone wrong.
Do something. Having a team advance on a call even the player admits was missed is unbelievable. It is easy to say that a game should never end up in the hands of the officials, and while that is true, they should be competent enough at their jobs to get it right.
Something like this needed to happen to get everyone ready for a change. Unfortunately, the Saints ended up on the wrong side of the call.