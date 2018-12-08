The New Orleans Saints have a chance to lock up the NFC South and get some revenge for an early-season loss when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium Sunday.

A win will also keep the Saints in the hunt for home field advantage through the playoffs after a Week 13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys put them a game behind the NFC-leading Los Angeles Rams.

How will the game unfold? Here's a rundown of how to watch or follow the game, plus expert predictions and key storylines.

THE GAME

-- Who: New Orleans Saints (10-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)

-- When: Noon

-- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

HOW TO WATCH

-- WVUE-TV (FOX 8) in New Orleans

-- WGMB-TV (FOX 44) in Baton Rouge

more TV affiliates.

STREAMING

-- Via NFL Game Pass (click here to learn more.)

RADIO

-- WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

-- WDGL 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

-- KMDL 97.3 FM (Lafayette)

more radio affiliates.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

KEY STORYLINES

