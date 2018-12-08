The New Orleans Saints have a chance to lock up the NFC South and get some revenge for an early-season loss when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium Sunday.
A win will also keep the Saints in the hunt for home field advantage through the playoffs after a Week 13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys put them a game behind the NFC-leading Los Angeles Rams.
How will the game unfold? Here's a rundown of how to watch or follow the game, plus expert predictions and key storylines.
The Saints know that this weekend’s game could put them in the playoffs.
THE GAME
-- Who: New Orleans Saints (10-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)
-- When: Noon
-- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
The Saints don’t think it is going to rain during Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
HOW TO WATCH
-- WVUE-TV (FOX 8) in New Orleans
-- WGMB-TV (FOX 44) in Baton Rouge
STREAMING
RADIO
-- WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)
-- WDGL 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)
-- KMDL 97.3 FM (Lafayette)
Much has changed in Tampa Bay since the New Orleans Saints were handed that season-opening 48-40 loss to the Buccaneers on Sept. 9.
FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES
It's been nine months since Demario Davis decided to play for the New Orleans Saints.
KEY STORYLINES
