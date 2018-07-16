The boom shattered the controlled commotion of Willa Jean Sunday afternoon.
Possible explanations started running through Mitchell Loewen's mind. A bomb? An earthquake?
Eating at the restaurant with his wife and 2-year-old son, the Saints defensive lineman turned around and saw a cloud of dust rising in the street. A building must have come down.
Then somebody saw the car. A silver Mercedes-Benz SUV, upside down near the intersection of O'Keefe and Girod streets in the Central Business District.
Loewen started moving. He knew what to do.
He'd been in situations like this before.
Minutes later, the third-year defensive lineman out of Arkansas led a group of 10 men to flip the car back over onto its wheels, helping to save the driver inside, whose legs had been pinned underneath the car.
"I just felt led to help. I had extreme confidence and no hesitation in what I was doing," Loewen said. "I wasn't second-guessing any of my actions; I was just going through, doing what I thought needed to be done at the moment."
According to NOPD public information officer Gary Scheets, the silver SUV was driven off of the fourth floor of a nearby parking structure, plunging into the street below.
Loewen was the first person to get to the car. After evaluating the situation to make sure there wasn't any more danger, he got down on his hands and knees and started yelling. The driver inside responded that he was the only person in the vehicle and kept screaming about his legs.
Knowing he couldn't get the car off of the man's legs himself, Loewen gathered a group of 10 to flip the car back over, and another man climbed into the car, unlatched the door from the inside and started pulling glass off the victim.
With the door unlatched, Loewen could pry the door open, and he reached in to hug the driver, talk to him and start praying for him.
Loewen, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury with the Saints last year and suffered both a torn ACL and a debilitating Lisfranc injury in college at Arkansas, also knew what to ask. As his wife, Jena, told him later, "You've been prepared for this."
"Every time you're injured, they ask 'what hurts?', and 'can you move your fingers?' Loewen said. "I knew the guy was moving his fingers, so I knew it wasn't spinal, and he was talking with me, so I knew he was coherent, wasn't knocked out. It was his legs."
Loewen also had the experience of being in an emergency situation twice before.
While he was in college, Loewen saved a man from drowning on a float trip down the Illinois River in Oklahoma.
Loewen was floating on his back in the water when he hit his head on a tree just below the water line, and then he got stuck underneath the branch, held under the water by the power of the river. He pushed off, and not too long after he surfaced, another group of people in a boat flipped, and when they came up, one person was missing. Knowing the missing person was likely stuck in the same crevice under the tree, Loewen went back under and pulled the man out.
The other one happened last year on a highway in Alabama. Loewen was driving from the Carolinas back to New Orleans when he saw trails going off the road and into the woods, and a bunch of cars pulled over.
A woman had hit a tree and gotten knocked into the passenger seat, and all the doors were jammed shut. Loewen helped other people on the scene pry the door off as emergency personnel arrived.
Sunday's accident ended in similar fashion for Loewen.
According to NOPD, the driver of the silver Mercedes-Benz is expected to survive, although the extent of his injuries is unclear. Loewen knew the driver would likely be OK; while they were talking, the driver was on his cell phone.
Loewen got the driver a bottle of water, left the driver in the care of a nurse and a doctor who arrived on the scene and headed back to Willa Jean to let his wife know everything was OK.
"I just had a lot of clarity about the situation," Loewen said. "It was an act of God that I ate at that restaurant this morning, because we'd never eaten there before."
When Loewen got back to Willa Jean, the restaurant applauded, and somebody inside the restaurant took care of the check.
Loewen woke up on Monday morning still in disbelief that the situation had happened.
"It was a surreal moment," Loewen said. "There's not many moments like that to happen in life."