Before Alshon Jeffery dropped a pass that ended the Eagles' hopes against the Saints, he played through the game with cracked ribs, according to teammate Lane Johnson.

The Eagles' star wide receiver was playing with broken ribs, according to a report from The Athletic.

Jeffery had five catches for 63 yards in the game, but was the culprit on the game's fatal play when a pass slid through his hands and fell into the waiting arms of the Saints' Marshon Lattimore. The Saints would run the clock out four plays later and win the game 20-14.

Jeffery made no excuses in interviews after the game, but put the blame on himself.

"It was on us. I take that loss on me, but it is on us," Jeffery said. "[The Saints] didn't do anything that was special, we beat ourselves and that is on me."

Eagles coach Doug Pederson also had words of encouragement for his receiver, but didn't address reports of an injury.

"It's hard, because he's so down. For me, it's about staying positive. ... I just told him that he's got to keep his head up and don't let one play define you. It's not who he is," Pederson said.

The Saints trailed 14-0 in the game before scoring the final 20 points to secure a spot in the NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams next week.

