New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) and New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) stop Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) on the carry in the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff game, Sunday, January 13, 2019 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La. The Saints defeated the Eagles 20-14 to advance to the NFC Championship.

Before Alshon Jeffery dropped a pass that ended the Eagles' hopes against the Saints, he played through the game with cracked ribs, according to teammate Lane Johnson. 

The Eagles' star wide receiver was playing with broken ribs, according to a report from The Athletic

Jeffery had five catches for 63 yards in the game, but was the culprit on the game's fatal play when a pass slid through his hands and fell into the waiting arms of the Saints' Marshon Lattimore. The Saints would run the clock out four plays later and win the game 20-14. 

Jeffery made no excuses in interviews after the game, but put the blame on himself.

"It was on us. I take that loss on me, but it is on us," Jeffery said. "[The Saints] didn't do anything that was special, we beat ourselves and that is on me." 

Eagles coach Doug Pederson also had words of encouragement for his receiver, but didn't address reports of an injury. 

"It's hard, because he's so down. For me, it's about staying positive. ... I just told him that he's got to keep his head up and don't let one play define you. It's not who he is," Pederson said. 

The Saints trailed 14-0 in the game before scoring the final 20 points to secure a spot in the NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams next week. 

