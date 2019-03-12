Alvin Kamara has to become the man.

It has to happen. The Saints running back is too talented to play second-fiddle or even share the first chair. He has the potential to become a generational talent, and it is hard to realize that when part of a committee.

That isn’t a knock on Mark Ingram. He was, in a lot of ways, the heartbeat of this team. His teammates fed off of his energy, and his play can also be inspiring. New Orleans was lucky to have him emerge after signing a new deal in 2014. The last four seasons have been the best of his career.

Seeing as how New Orleans has agreed to terms with Latavius Murray on a four-year deal, it is safe to assume that Ingram’s days with the Saints have come to an end. He will exit as the second-most productive running back in team history. Something has been lost.

But something should be gained by turning to Kamara and anointing him as the guy in total control of the backfield. There is no sharing now. Kamara is the lead guy. Murray is the sidekick. At some point, New Orleans was going to have to make this transition. Kamara is too talented to have to share anything.

Kamara averaged 4.6 yards per carry last season, finishing with 883, and remained a weapon in the passing game, totaling 709 yards. There is no reason that he can’t carry the ball 200 or 220 times during a season, which would have never happened with Ingram available for a full 16-game slate. Or, if it did happen, it would mean paying a premium for a player to serve as a sidekick.

Some will point to the first four games of the season when New Orleans struggled to replace Ingram while he served a suspension for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. It’s true that the contingent behind Kamara struggled in a big way. But it also needs to be noted that the guys who filled the void were unaccomplished players who could have been picked up off the street.

While the running game as a whole was somewhat poor during those games, Kamara more than held his own, rushing 56 times for 275 yards with five touchdowns (4.91 yards per carry). It was promising.

Either way, the Saints have to find out if can do it. The point of drafting well is so that you can cycle in new talent and don’t have to pay premium prices for aging players. Ingram was a great and vital piece of this offense for the last four seasons, but at a certain point, you have to put a cap on the value.

It becomes increasingly hard to justify paying Ingram each dollar that goes over $4 million when you have a player like Kamara on the roster. Resources are limited, and the value has to be there.

Now, that isn’t to say Murray is as good as Ingram. He isn’t. The team is taking a step back at the position. The former Vikings’ running back has had some good seasons, namely at the start of his career in Oakland, but isn’t nearly as dynamic as Ingram. He’ll average about 4 yards per carry, but isn’t as capable in the passing game as his predecessor.

But all of that is fine. This move shows it is time for Kamara to step up to the plate and become an even bigger piece of this offense. It has long been time for this to happen. He has the talent to be one best running backs in the NFL. The Saints had to clear the decks so he could get the opportunity needed to realize his potential.