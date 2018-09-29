After a game for the ages against the Falcons last week, the New Orleans Saints travel to New York to take on Eli Manning, Odell Beckham Jr. and the New York Giants in a Sunday afternoon matchup.

The Saints will look to continue their winning ways on the road for a second straight week, but the game could also be another special one for Drew Brees. The veteran quarterback is 418 yards away from passing over Brett Favre and Peyton Manning to be the NFL's all time passing yards leader.

Get important game day information, including key storylines and how to follow all the action, below.

THE GAME

-- Who: New Orleans Saints at New York Giants

-- When: 3:25 p.m.

-- Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

KEY STORYLINES TO WATCH

-- Alvin Kamara, Saquon Barkley showdown adds even more star power to familiar Saints-Giants matchup

-- Saints still working to build communication with new faces in the secondary, say fix is close

-- Problems against pass loom large, but Saints defense has been much better against the run

-- Saints film room: What did Falcons game tell us about future plans for Taysom Hill?

-- Manti Te'o out, Marcus Davenport questionable as Saints injury report clears

-- Saints will handle task of replacing Patrick Robinson on 'week to week' basis

-- Alvin Kamara feels just fine after career-high workload against Falcons

-- Saints turn to Dwayne Washington at running back in place of Jonathan Williams

-- Bringing back Brandon Tate gives Saints another option in return game

