The Saints have a new banner, and they're hopeful it's not the only one they add this year.

Running back Mark Ingram posted a video to his Instagram page Tuesday morning, showing the Saints' newest NFC South title banner at their Metairie practice facility.

"Y’all know what time it is. We’re hanging banners today," Ingram said from behind the camera. "We're hanging banners today."

Can't see video below? Click here.

The Saints clinched the NFC South on Sunday with a comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The win marked the second straight conference title for the Saints, and also helped them jump back into the driver's seat for the NFC's top seed after a loss by the Los Angeles Rams.

Ingram's video concluded by panning to the banner commemorating New Orleans' Super Bowl XLIV win, and teasing the team's grandest aspirations.

"We're coming for that big boy next, though," Ingram said.

MORE COVERAGE: