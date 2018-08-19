Cameron Jordan made headlines by taking on President Donald Trump on Twitter after the first round of NFL preseason games.
After Trump issued a pair of tweets lambasting NFL players for protesting during the anthem, Jordan responded in kind, calling the President "an overly insecure prepubescent child" and asking why Trump hadn't issued a tweet condemning the Unite the Right rally happening in Washington, D.C., that weekend.
Asked about his salvo on Sunday, Jordan shifted the focus.
"Any time you talk about 45, that's just a whole, another subject," Jordan said. "I'm just trying to be more positive moving forward when you talk about what I can do for our community."
Jordan spends his off days during the season reading to children at schools around the New Orleans area, is active in the United Way and has gone on USO tours to interact with American military members overseas.
The All-Pro defensive end did say that he believes Trump acts without check or balance.
"I know exactly what I can do to reach our community, I'm trying to reemphasize focusing on that," Jordan said. "Bringing in a guy like 45 who is sort of left unchecked, it is what it is. I'd love to say, hey, he doesn't affect our lifestyle, but he affects our daily life as a community, as a nation."