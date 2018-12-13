The Saints are already parting ways with Erik Swoope.
New Orleans claimed the tight end off waivers on Wednesday, but the tight end will be released by the team, according to NFL Network.
Swoope is battling a knee injury. When answering a question about the player, coach Sean Payton said that "the key will just be the physical."
A former college basketball player, Swoope spent the last few seasons developing with the Indianapolis Colts. He had eight catches for 87 yards and three touchdowns this season before being waived.
"We felt like the film looked good," Payton said. "He's a developmental tight end. An F, a guy who can get down the field in the seams. Certainly has some growth potential."
New Orleans cut wide receiver Brandon Marshall to make room for Swoope. Payton said the decision came down to liking what the tight end had put on film and that Ted Ginn Jr. is getting close to being able to return from injured reserve.
He also noted the Saints could potentially bring Marshall back.